Look: Gisele Sends Message To Tom Brady Before NFC Championship

You’ll be hard-pressed to find an NFL player’s wife who’s more vocally supportive than Gisele Bundchen is of Tom Brady.

Ahead of the NFC Championship Game between Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers, Gisele took to Twitter and Instagram with a message of support. While it appears that she and the kids didn’t make the trip to Wisconsin for the game, they’re cheering Tom on from home. Gisele and the kids are decked out in Buccaneers gear to show that support.

“We are already cheering here papai!” Gisele wrote. “We love you! Let’s go @tombrady!! Let’s go Bucs!!!”

The NFC Championship Game is being played at frigid Lambeau Field. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s for this game.

We are already cheering here papai! We love you! Let’s go @tombrady !! Let’s go Bucs!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Já estamos torcendo aqui papai! Nós te amamos! Vamos @tombrady!! Vamos Bucs!!! https://t.co/gWBdGQGgJl — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady is coming off his 21st NFL season but also one of his most efficient. He completed 65.7-percent of his passes for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading the Bucs to an 11-5 record.

Today’s NFC Championship Game will mark Brady’s 14th appearance in a Conference Championship Game. He’s already beaten Drew Brees to get here, but now Aaron Rodgers awaits.

Few playoff opponents Brady has ever faced are as good as this Packers team. But if anyone can beat the odds and win, it’s Brady.

The NFC Championship Game will be played at 3:05 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.

Who will win: Brady and the Bucs, or Rodgers and the Packers?