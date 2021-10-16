The Spun

Look: Gisele’s Tweet About Tom Brady ‘Trade’ Going Viral

Tom Brady and Gisele on the red carpet.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

We know that Tom Brady like to have fun with people on his Twitter account. It is clear that his wife Gisele Bundchen does on hers as well.

This afternoon, a tweet popped up on Brady’s account saying that the quarterback “missed the fall” this year. That’s when Gisele decided to try and raise Buccaneers’ fans blood pressure.

“Time for a trade?” she pondered in response to her husband.

Relax everybody. Brady isn’t really going anywhere, at least not for a while.

This week though, the 44-year-old star shared that when he does eventually hang his cleats up, it will be because of Gisele and his children, not because he’s breaking down physically.

“I really think I can play as long as I want. I really do. I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to,” Brady said. “I don’t think I will obviously…my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll be I’m just missing too much of life with my family.”

Through six games, the Bucs are 5-1 after Thursday night’s win in Philly. Brady has thrown for 2,064 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

