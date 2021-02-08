Look: Here’s Why Antoine Winfield Jr. Taunted Tyreek Hill

Antoine Winfield Jr. waited a while to get payback against Tyreek Hill. When he got it during Super Bowl LV tonight, he let Hill know about it.

Back in Kansas City’s 27-24 win over the Bucs in Week 12 in late November, Hill taunted Winfield Jr. by throwing up his patented “peace” sign as he was running away from the rookie defensive back for a long touchdown.

In the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s blowout win over the Chiefs on Sunday, Winfield was in coverage on a desperation fourth down heave from Patrick Mahomes to Hill. Once the pass fell incomplete, Winfield got in Hill’s face and threw up the “peace” sign.

Not surprisingly, he was flagged for 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct. However, it was worth it, in our estimation.

Turnabout is fair play.

The game was already decided, and since it was a dead ball penalty after the play, it didn’t cost the Bucs possession.

In the process, Winfield let Hill know just how much the Bucs laid the wood on his team. If you’re gonna taunt, this is the time and place to do it.