Look: Insane Stat About Tom Brady's Career Earnings

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Few, if any, human beings, let alone professional athletes, are as blessed as Tom Brady is.

As if Brady's incredible playing career isn't enough, when (if?) he retires, he'll immediately step into an insanely lucrative second gig. FOX Sports announced today that Brady will immediately take over as the network's top NFL game analyst when he hangs up his cleats.

Reportedly, Brady's contract with FOX is worth a whopping $375 million over 10 years. That would be more than he has made thus far as a player.

Substantially more, in fact. As of today, Brady's career earnings in the NFL amount to $332 million over 23 years.

He'll clear $40 million more than that in half the time as a broadcaster.

Now, the question becomes when does Brady head to the booth. He made it clear today he's not thinking about retiring.

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers #LFG," Brady tweeted.

Brady originally retired following the 2021 season, but after a 40-day break, elected to return to football and pursue another Super Bowl title in Tampa.