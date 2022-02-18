Look: Jason Pierre-Paul Undergoes Offseason Surgery

The Spun

Jason Pierre-Paul celebrating on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul has undergone surgery on his shoulder after injuring it during the season.

He posted a couple of photos on his Instagram story in the hospital while also saying that he’s fired up to play in 2022.

Pierre-Paul has spent the last four seasons with the Bucs after spending the previous eight with the Giants. He finished this season with 31 total tackles (20 solo) along with 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

It was a bit lower than what he did last season when he finished with 55 total tackles (34 solo), 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

That was his best season since 2018 when he had 58 total tackles (48 solo) along with 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

It remains to be seen if Pierre-Paul returns to Tampa Bay next season. He’s set to be a free agent and will be able to sign with whoever he wants.

In Tampa Bay’s playoff loss to Los Angeles, Pierre-Paul had two tackles and a half sack.

