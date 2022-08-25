Look: Julian Edelman Was Asked Why Tom Brady Left Bucs

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) turns to hand the ball off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Julian Edelman just threw gasoline on the fire that is the Tom Brady-Masked Singer rumors.

Brady recently had an excused absence from Bucs camp for undisclosed "personal reasons." He was away from the team for 11 days before returning earlier this week.

There was endless speculation about why TB12 was MIA, with one of the more popular theories being that he is set to appear on the upcoming season of Fox's The Masked Singer.

Leaked video of the show hinted at such a possibility on Wednesday, and Edelman flat out said in a Reddit AMA on Thursday that Brady is going to be on the reality program.

If anyone outside of Brady and his family would know the truth here, it might be Edelman, who is very close with the legendary quarterback.

However, Edelman could also be trolling the public here. Brady, for what it's worth, has denied the Masked Singer allegations.

We're all just going to have to wait a little while to find out the truth.