Look: Julio Jones Has New Jersey Number With Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) runs with the ball during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Julio Jones has officially changed his jersey number before the start of the regular season.

Jones claimed No. 85 when he initially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, it was announced that he'll wear No. 6 this fall.

The Buccaneers posted a video of Jones sporting his new jersey number on Twitter. In the brief clip, the All-Pro wideout shared an emphatic message for his fans.

"What's going on guys," Jones said. "When you see it, it's six. When they throw it to me, it's six."

Jones, 33, isn't listed as a starter on Tampa Bay's depth chart. That's not a huge surprise though considering Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage are ahead of him.

Even though Jones has battled through a plethora of injuries over the past couple of seasons, the Buccaneers believe the veteran wide receiver will bounce back this year.

In fact, former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently told The Spun that Jones can still play at an elite level.

"There’s no doubt," Arians said. "During joint practices with the Dolphins and Titans, he looked fantastic. He looks like he’s 26 years old."

The Buccaneers will start the regular season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.