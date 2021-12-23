Look: Le’Veon Bell Has 3-Word Message For Fans

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered an embarrassing shutout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.

The loss was just the start of Tampa Bay’s problems, though. The Buccaneers lost star wide receiver Chris Godwin to a torn ACL. Not long later, the team also lost running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Mike Evans to soft tissue injuries.

With Fournette likely heading to injured reserve, the team decided to add a veteran presence in the backfield. Tampa Bay opted to sign former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell.

Apparently, Bell may have not received the warmest welcome from fans. He took to Twitter earlier tonight with an interesting message.

“Fake Love everywhere,” Bell said on social media Wednesday night.

Fake Love everywhere — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 23, 2021

Earlier today, Bell revealed he considered retirement after he was cut by the Ravens earlier in the season.

“I’m not going to lie, I got to the point where I had thought about calling it quits,” Bell said. “It got to the fact where I felt like it wasn’t working out for me. This was literally the only spot that made me want to play football.”

He’ll get to play football this weekend with a contest against the Carolina Panthers.