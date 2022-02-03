Look: Madden NFL Reveals Tom Brady’s Final Rating

Earlier this week, longtime NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved,” Brady said. “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Over the past few days, tributes have been pouring in from all over the football world. Legends like Peyton Manning and others have all sent their well wishes to Brady as he rides off into the sunset.

Even the Madden video game series saw fit to honor the GOAT. After learning of Brady’s retirement, Madden moved Brady’s rating back up to a 99 for one final time.

Check it out.

It’s a fitting tribute for the arguably the greatest football player of all time.

Brady walks away from the game with seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three regular season MVPs, and 15 Pro Bowl appearances. He’s also the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.