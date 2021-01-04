Look: Mike Evans Shares Message After Injury

Buccaneers star receiver Mike Evans made NFL history Sunday afternoon, but it came at a cost.

Evans became the first receiver in NFL history to finish with over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first seven NFL seasons on Sunday. He caught three passes for 46 yards in the Bucs’ win over the Falcons.

Despite the notable accomplishment, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the Tampa Bay superstar. Evans suffered a hyper-extended knee on Sunday. Fortunately, an MRI revealed no structural damage occurred. For now, he’s listed as day-to-day.

Evans is grateful for the all the well wishes he’s received over the past 24 hours, as he noted in recent Instagram post.

“History made. More history to make,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for the prayers and well wishes.”

Take a look.

This from Bucs receiver Mike Evans on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/6mmSaIHWCj — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 4, 2021

There’s no doubt Mike Evans cares about individual accomplishments, but there are bigger concerns at the moment.

The Bucs need Evans to be at full strength as quick as possible. Tom Brady’s favorite target has put up big numbers this season. When he’s clicking, so is the Tampa Bay offense.

The real question is will Tampa Bay rush Evans back into action in time for this Saturday’s wild card game between the Bucs and Washington Football Team?

Evans’ health could make all the difference for the Super Bowl-aspiring Buccaneers. We’ll have to wait until later this week to find out Evans’ availability for Saturday’s game.