Look: Mike Trout Reacts To The Tom Brady Baseball Video

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showcased his skills on the diamond this Tuesday, posting a video of him taking some swings in batting practice.

"Got some cuts in this morning," Brady tweeted. "Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table."

In 1995, the Montreal Expos selected Brady in the 18th round of the first-year player draft. He ultimately chose to play football for the Michigan Wolverines, and the rest is history.

Though we won't get to see Brady ever lace up his cleats for an MLB franchise, it appears he impressed Angels star Mike Trout.

Trout responded to Brady's video on Tuesday with an emoji.

Trout, a three-time MVP and nine-time All-Star, has been labeled the best player in baseball for several years.

Maybe we'll get to see Brady and Trout exchange pointers at some point later this year.