Look: Model Interested In Tom Brady Shared Racy Photos

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek made headlines this week with her Instagram post dedicated to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Following the Buccaneers' comeback victory over the Saints, Rajek thanked Brady for putting on a show.

"I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t," Rajek wrote. "Even his haters love him because they know he is the goat. @tombrady thank you for an amazing show."

This post from Rajek actually sparked dating rumors, albeit none of them were confirmed.

Before the Buccaneers-Saints game even kicked off, Rajek shared a racy photo on Instagram.

The caption said, "I believe that if life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade…& try to find somebody whose life has given them tequila and have a party."

Rajek has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

Some of Rajek's followers believe she's interested in Brady. She wouldn't be the first model linked to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.