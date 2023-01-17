Look: Model Pursuing Tom Brady Goes Viral After Bucs Loss

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Once again, Veronika Rajek is going viral on social media due to her loyalty to Tom Brady.

Following the Buccaneers' playoff loss to the Cowboys, Rajek defended Brady's performance. She believes the rest of the team is to blame.

"I'm just sorry. But one guy cannot play for everyone on the field," Rajek wrote on Instagram.

That's not all Rajek had to say about the game.

"TB you did your best like always," she added. "But one piece of [the] puzzle doesn't make a picture."

Rajek, a Slovakian model with over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, went viral back in December for wearing a Tom Brady jersey at a Buccaneers-Saints game.

Here's the initial post:

This post from December actually sparked dating rumors between Brady and Rajek. Of course, those rumors were never addressed by the legendary quarterback.

Brady has enough on his plate right now that he's probably not concerned about Rajek's social media activity. We can't say the same thing about the rest of the world though.