Look: Netflix's Tweet About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

It looks like the official Netflix Twitter account is trying to get an early start on that Tom Brady roast.

Earlier today, the streaming service announced that Brady will be the executive producer of multiple roasts in the Greatest Roast of All Time: GROAT Netflix series that will kick off in 2023. One of the specials will feature Brady himself being roasted by a series of guests.

Netflix also did some light ribbing of the GOAT in a tweet about the upcoming project.

"Gisele Bündchen’s husband, Tom Brady, will be in the hot seat for Greatest Roasts of All Time, the first in a series of new specials," the tweet reads.

We've seen Brady take on an increased media presence in recent years. This Netflix deal is his latest venture, along with his upcoming contract with FOX, which will kick in whenever he actually decides to stop playing football.

That could be in 2023 or a decade from now, given how Brady operates.