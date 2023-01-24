Look: New Favorite Is Emerging To Sign Tom Brady

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives a thumbs up in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has not yet announced his plans for the 2023 season, but that won't stop oddsmakers from speculating about his future in the NFL.

Following the Buccaneers' playoff loss to the Cowboys, Brady made it sound like he's ready to move on from Tampa.

“I love this organization. It’s a great place to be. Thank you, everybody, for welcoming me,” Brady said. “I’m very thankful for the respect and I hope I gave the same back.”

With that said, the latest betting odds hint at Brady leaving the Buccaneers once he hits the open market.

JoeBucsFan pointed out that oddsmakers now have the Raiders listed as the favorites to sign Brady this offseason at +200.

The Jets and 49ers are at +500 to sign Brady.

The Raiders have been linked to Brady over the past few weeks due to his connection with head coach Josh McDaniels. They worked together in New England for several years.

Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller would be Brady's top three targets in the passing game. That's not a bad supporting cast.

Would you like to see Brady join the Raiders for the 2023 season?