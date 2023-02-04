Look: NFL Fans Bidding Over Tom Brady's Retirement Sand

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Tom Brady shared an emotional video of him announcing his retirement from the NFL. He was on a beach when he recorded it.

Although we shouldn't really be surprised, NFL fans are now bidding over sand from the Florida beach where Brady announced his retirement.

The listing reads, "Bid for 1 of 2 samples taken from Tom Brady’s exact retirement spot on Feb. 1, 2023."

One fan actually submit a $100,000 bid for this bottle of sand.

According to Joe Pompliano, there are additional listings that have received over $10,000 bids.

Brady reportedly announced his retirement on Surfside Beach in Miami.

According to TMZ, Brady will spend the next few months spending time with his kids.

"Sources close to Tom tell us he's going to spend the next few months just being a dad. We're told he's an extremely devoted father to his kids -- splitting his time with his kids in Miami and New York -- and is looking forward to spending extended time with them," TMZ wrote.

When the time comes for Brady to pursue another career path, he could join FOX Sports as an analyst.