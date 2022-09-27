Look: NFL World Is Praying For Tampa Bay This Week

TAMPA, FL - Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

There are serious concerns for Tampa Bay right now due to Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday morning, it was upgraded to a Category 3 storm.

It's possible that Tampa will deal with sustained winds of 125 mph. Just thinking about that is truly horrifying.

With Hurricane Ian heading for landfall along Florida's west coast, people around the world are sending their thoughts and prayers to Tampa.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews posted the following message on Twitter: "Stay safe Tampa."

"Stay safe Tampa," Buccaneers social media manager Jill Beckham said.

As for the Buccaneers, they've already announced that they'll practice at the Dolphins' facility until Hurricane Ian passes

The Tampa Bay Lighting of the NHL have also shared an update regarding this situation.

"We have postponed our preseason games on Wednesday, September 28 against Carolina and Thursday, September 29 against Nashville at @AmalieArena due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian," the Lightning announced. "Stay safe, Tampa Bay."

Hopefully, this storm doesn't turn out to be as nasty as the forecast indicates.

Our thoughts are with everyone who'll be impacted by Hurricane Ian.