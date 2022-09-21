Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Bruce Arians Drama

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown and Bruce Arians have had beef going back to last season, and it is still going strong, at least on Brown's end.

Arians, the Buccaneers' former head coach has reportedly been warned by the NFL for his behavior on the sideline during last week's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Brown's response to the news about his former coach makes it clear that he's enjoying seeing Arians face repercussions.

As a result, fans have enjoyed chiming in to Brown on Twitter.

Arians was reportedly on the sideline in New Orleans because the Saints did not give the Bucs room for their personnel upstairs.

We'll see if he's back on the field at some point moving forward. If he is, he will have to behave himself.