Look: NFL World Reacts To Mike Evans' New Tattoo

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

It would actually be an understatement to say Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is a huge fan of Harry Potter.

On Thursday, Evans revealed that he recently got a tattoo of Harry Potter on his left calf.

Evans' tattoo is so detailed that even people who aren't familiar with Harry Potter can appreciate this ink.

That being said, Harry Potter fans obviously approve of Evans' newest tattoo.

The Buccaneers posted a picture of Evans' tattoo on Instagram. This sparked a fitting reply from the Pro Bowl wideout.

"Hermione -- 'she's only interested in you because she thinks you're the chosen one,'" Evans wrote on Instagram. "HP -- 'but I am the chosen one.'"

Tampa Bay is certainly hopeful that Evans' tattoo will allow him to have a magical 2022 season.

Evans has recorded 1,000 receiving yards in every single season of his career.