Look: NFL World Reacts To Tampa Bay Mayor News

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The NFL already has a contingency plan in place in the event the Buccaneers and Chiefs can't play at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday night. This is strictly because Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, however, is lobbying to keep this Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs in the Sunshine State.

"On another note: we're doing our best to keep the @Buccaneers game here Sunday," Castor wrote on Twitter. "I have assured the @NFL that the only disturbance here Sunday is when the Bucs kick ass."

Some people believe this statement from Castor is tone-deaf.

"People are without power, roads are impassable, bridges are out but hey we are going to make sure we stress our first responders more and have a football game," one person responded.

Another person tweeted, "This doesn't seem like the priority right now?"

Buccaneers fans, meanwhile, are hopeful the game is still played in Tampa Bay.

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota is considered the backup site for the Buccaneers-Chiefs game. The Vikings aren't using their home venue this weekend because they're set to face the Saints in London.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Chiefs game will be at 8:20 p.m. ET. The NFL has not yet confirmed where this matchup will take place though.