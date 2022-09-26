Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bucs' Meeting News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers raised some eyebrows when he claimed following yesterday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he was able to glean helpful information from the stadium Jumbotron.

Rodgers told FOX's Tom Rinaldi that he picked up something about the Bucs' offense on the big screen and shared it with the Packers' defense late in the game.

"Sometimes you see things in the game, sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home," Rodgers said. "I saw something and just passed on the information."

As a result of Rodgers' comments, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters today that he will meet with members of the organization's operations team this afternoon to try and get to the bottom of what might have been given away.

Fans and analysts are anxious to find out what might be uncovered and if anyone will pay a price for it.

The Bucs lost to Green Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Both teams are now 2-1 on the season.

Tampa Bay drove down the field to score a touchdown with less than 20 seconds remaining, but Tom Brady's ensuing two-point conversion pass that would have tied the game was batted away.