Look: NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles, Mike Tomlin News

Mike Tomlin and Todd Bowles will meet this weekend when the Steelers and Buccaneers face off in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin and Bowles are two of the four Black head coaches currently in the NFL, along with the Texans' Lovie Smith and Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks. Dolphins first-year head man Mike McDaniel is biracial with a Black father.

Bowles was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Tomlin and being among the only Black head coaches in the league.

"I have a very good relationship with Tomlin," Bowles said, via WTSP's David Schiele. "We don't look at what color we are when we coach against each other. We just know each other. I have a lot of very good white friends that coach in this league as well. I don't think it's a big deal as far as us coaching against each other. I think it's normal."

Bowles added that he feels when the media stops "making a big deal" out of things like this, everyone else will follow suit.

His comments are certainly interesting, and have drawn plenty of feedback.

"They still using “representation” like it’s a spectacle, that’s why he answered like this," said one Twitter user. "Two successful black coaches getting treated like never before seen beings."

"I love this," said another man.

"Facts!!!!!" said a third.

There were plenty of other responses praising Bowles' answers, but at least a few people thought his quotes were lacking.

"He dropped the ball on this. Representation does matter. I don’t care what he talking bout," said one man. "As soon as they stop making it a big deal about black head coaches in the NFL is when they go back to having 0 black head coaches in the game. Do better Bowles."

"Tell me that you didn’t take any African American Studies classes at @TempleUniv without telling me you didn’t take any African American studies classes at Temple," wrote one woman.

"As a young black man who looks to coach after ball I'm disappointed in this response, The 2nd person tried to ask again to help and he doubled down on his response!!! You had the floor to represent twice. You chose not to twice. THIS IS HUGE FOR US Mr Bowles. From a dear fan JWJ," tweeted former Florida State running back James Wilder Jr.

Bowles and the Bucs will face the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.