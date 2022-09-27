Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Family Video
Much has been made about Tom Brady's family life over the last few months.
Brady's wife Gisele is reportedly unhappy he unretired from football, and at one point left the family's home in Florida. She did not attend the Bucs' season opener and was also noticeably absent at last weekend's home opener.
Brady's children were at the game, and a touching video of them saying hello to their father was released by the Buccaneers' social media team with the caption "all about family."
Of course, fans chimed in about this clip, with some saying they enjoyed it and others noting the obvious absence of Gisele.
Thus far, Gisele has not attended any Bucs games, but with the team set to play at home the next couple of weeks, perhaps she'll show up.
Even if she doesn't, this will continue to be a topic of conversation.