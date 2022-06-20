Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Underwear Photo

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Tom Brady continues to show off his personality on social media, with a little help from the "dude with sign" guy.

Earlier today, another Brady underwear advertisement went viral, but this time the quarterback wasn't shirtless. Rather, Seth, the "dude with sign" was, while he held a sign saying "Stop trying to promote your underwear, Tom."

Now, Brady has photoshopped that picture to make a joke about the "bots" who troll him on social media.

"The robots every time I press send on a tweet," Brady wrote, while standing next to Seth holding an edited sign reading "Win a real ring, fraud."

Since Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a little over two years ago, we've seen him have fun at his own expense a lot more than we ever did during his two decades in New England.

He did that today, while also drumming up some free advertising for his underwear brand. A win-win for TB12.