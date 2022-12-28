Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Announcer Plans

During this past Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Cardinals, NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth was shocked by Tom Brady's inaccuracy.

"I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup," Collinsworth said after Brady missed Russell Gage on what should've been a routine completion. "This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here. I don't know what I'm watching."

On the latest episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady addressed the recent criticism from Collinsworth. The legendary quarterback reminded everyone that he'll have the chance to slide into the broadcast booth sooner than later.

“I’m gonna get a chance to cover some games here shortly, at some point,” Brady said. “So maybe I get a chance to fire back at everyone else. That’s natural for a commentator to have his opinion. Whether you agree with it or not, that’s just an opinion.”

Unsurprisingly, Brady's comments sparked some chatter on social media.

"Seems to suggest he still intends on doing FOX gig despite media reports to the contrary," Mark Ortega tweeted.

"Lol. He’s not going to be good on TV," one fan said.

Another fan commented, "Petty."

Brady has a deal on the table with FOX to become the network's lead NFL analyst.

Some people have questioned if Brady will ever cover a game for FOX. His latest comments make it seem like he will transition from player to broadcaster.