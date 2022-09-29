Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Donation News

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) turns to hand the ball off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Despite the impact that Hurricane Ian has had on Florida over the past 24 hours, the Buccaneers will play the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. Star quarterback Tom Brady reacted to that news on Twitter this Thursday afternoon.

In addition to sharing his thoughts on the Bucs-Chiefs game being played in Tampa, Brady announced a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund.

"Happy were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same," Brady wrote. "I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit."

Countless fans are applauding Brady for this gesture.

"Some things are bigger than football," a Bills fan tweeted.

"Whether you like him or not, this is for a good cause," a Buccaneers fan said. "I live in Tampa and it certainly felt like hell was about to break loose. We got lucky but a good portion of Floridians didn’t. Help the people in need by donating, I did. Thanks Tom for taking the lead."

"We love you sir and thank you," another fan wrote.

Brady is encouraging the rest of the NFL to donate at volunteerflorida.org/donatefdf.

Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian.