Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Tom Brady Tweet

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Last week, Tom Brady posted a video of him hitting a hole-in-one on the golf course. There were debates being had about whether or not the video was real or edited.

On Wednesday, Brady responded to those rumors with a video of him balancing a golf ball with an iron while promoting FTX. His caption for this tweet was truly epic.

"Tired of people saying my golf videos are fake," Brady wrote. "This stuff is easy, like FTX, or beating Patrick Mahomes when it matters, or Josh Allen (literally anytime we play)."

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans can't stop talking about this tweet from Brady.

Some fans are saying Brady "chose violence" by throwing shade at Allen and Mahomes.

Regardless if you love him or hate him, Brady has proven yet again that he's really good at social media.

Sports fans will have to wait a while before we see Brady take on Allen or Mahomes on the gridiron. That being said, they'll square off this Wednesday in Capital One's The Match.

Coverage of The Match begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.