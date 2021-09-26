The Spun

Look: NSFW Tom Brady Sideline Video Is Going Viral

Tom Brady in the warmups before the Falcons game.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field for a huge NFC showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Both teams entered the game with a 2-0 record and sports books weren’t exactly sure who should be favored. The Rams opened as a one-point favorite, but fans quickly bet that to a 1-point line in the Buccaneers favor.

Well, the sports books had it right the first time. Los Angeles came out firing, with quarterback Matthew Stafford continuing his incredible connection with wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The tandem connected for nearly 100 yards and two more touchdowns as the Rams annihilated the Buccaneers secondary. Following the latest Rams score, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was forced to watch from the sideline.

It’s pretty clear he wasn’t happy. For any lip-readers out there, this message is NSFW.

Watch your language, Tom!

It’s not often Brady is frustrated enough to mutter on the sideline. However, that’s exactly what happened on Sunday afternoon. The Rams dominated the game on both sides of the ball.

Brady has thrown for over 400 yards in the game, but still wasn’t able to put up enough points for a win. It’s the first loss for the Buccaneers since they faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season – last year.

Next up for Tom Brady is a trip back up to New England for a showdown with his former team.

