Look: NSFW Tom Brady Sideline Video Is Going Viral

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field for a huge NFC showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Both teams entered the game with a 2-0 record and sports books weren’t exactly sure who should be favored. The Rams opened as a one-point favorite, but fans quickly bet that to a 1-point line in the Buccaneers favor.

Well, the sports books had it right the first time. Los Angeles came out firing, with quarterback Matthew Stafford continuing his incredible connection with wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

The tandem connected for nearly 100 yards and two more touchdowns as the Rams annihilated the Buccaneers secondary. Following the latest Rams score, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was forced to watch from the sideline.

It’s pretty clear he wasn’t happy. For any lip-readers out there, this message is NSFW.

Tom Brady in a loss is the only good Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/d71EhHTWVy — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) September 26, 2021

Watch your language, Tom!

It’s not often Brady is frustrated enough to mutter on the sideline. However, that’s exactly what happened on Sunday afternoon. The Rams dominated the game on both sides of the ball.

Brady has thrown for over 400 yards in the game, but still wasn’t able to put up enough points for a win. It’s the first loss for the Buccaneers since they faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season – last year.

Next up for Tom Brady is a trip back up to New England for a showdown with his former team.