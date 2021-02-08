The Spun

Look: Pregame Shot Of Tom Brady Was Very Fitting

Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass for the Bucs in the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is taking part in his 10th Super Bowl right now. If you’re putting together a Mt. Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks, he’s most certainly on it.

Before tonight’s game though, Brady sort of made an appearance on the actual Mt. Rushmore. During the pregame festivities, the video board at Raymond James Stadium played an image of Mt. Rushmore during a segment honoring America.

The CBS camera on the sideline got a money shot of Brady standing there with his face alongside Mt. Rushmore in the background.

During the actual game tonight, Brady has been pretty efficient. He’s 12-of-16 passing for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Rob Gronkowski.

TB12 did throw an interception, but the pick was nullified by a questionable holding call. As he often does, Brady took advantage of the penalty and turned the drive into six points.

Tampa Bay leads Kansas City 14-3 at the two-minute warning in the first half. What happens in the final 120 seconds of game play in this second quarter is critical, especially considering KC gets the ball to start the second half.

A score and a stop before halftime would do wonders for the defending champs, who are on shaky ground right now.


