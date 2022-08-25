Look: Racy Tom Brady Underwear Video Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during a practice at AdventHealth Training Center on August 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has been working seemingly around the clock to promote the new underwear from his TB12 brand.

To that end, Brady has already enlisted the help of his good friend Rob Gronkowski to model the underwear online. But he's taking the advertising to a different audience on his Twitter profile.

In a video posted on Twitter, Brady created the "Brady Brand Mirror Picture Starter Pack" and encouraged people to place a sock in their underwear when looking at themselves in mirror wearing the underwear.

Brady's video has quickly gone viral with over 57,000 views and 2,000 likes in less than half an hour. Fan reaction to the racy post was a little bit mixed to say the least:

"i wish i wasn’t so obsessed w this man lmfao idk if i truly think he’s funny or i’m just so obsessed i’d laugh at anything he says," one user replied.

"LMFAO Brady being a social media influencer is fkn hilarious," wrote another.

"Somebody take this man’s social media away pls," a third user wrote.

So it looks like fans are pretty mixed on whether they actually like the way he's advertising his underwear. That's pretty much in line with how mixed fans are about his entire NFL career.