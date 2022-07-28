Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Julio Jones Practice Video

TAMPA, FL - SEP 29: Newly signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman (5) smiles during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers work out on September 29, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Julio Jones wasted no time making some noise at training camp, hauling in a deep pass from Tom Brady on Thursday morning.

Although it's just one catch on the second day of training camp, the NFL world is buzzing over Jones' first official day with the Buccaneers.

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman certainly believes Jones could make a noticeable impact for Tampa Bay this upcoming season.

"Julio looks explosive and his usage will be down," Sherman tweeted. "Its going to be something to watch this offense with the concepts that TB and B Left will us."

When healthy, Jones has proven to be one of the best wideouts in the game. However, injuries have really prevented him from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons.

In 2021, Jones had just 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown. It was an underwhelming season to say the least.

Assuming he's healthy, Jones will be either the third or fourth option in Tampa Bay's offense. That means he should deal with a lot of single coverage.

Jones could, in theory, have a bounce-back season this fall.