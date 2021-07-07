Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

Along with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski teased Aaron Rodgers during “The Match” on Tuesday. The star tight end kept the ribbing going today.

During the golf match-which Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won, defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson–Gronkowski made an appearance on the broadcast. During that guest spot, he joked that Rodgers “looks more lazy now than I did in retirement.”

Gronkowski of course sat out the 2019 season before returning to the NFL and joining Brady in Tampa last year. He helped the Bucs win the franchise’s second Super Bowl, beating Rodgers and the Packers in the NFC Championship Game along the way.

This afternoon, Gronkowski tweeted a picture of him laying on his couch with his WWE championship belt, telling Rodgers that this is what he did in his one year away from football.

“For reference, @AaronRodgers12,” Gronkowski wrote.

Rodgers isn’t that lazy, but the dude has looked pretty laidback this offseason as he deals with all of the ongoing drama surrounding himself and his team. Rodgers was evasive yesterday when asked about his future in Green Bay.

The reigning MVP has not been around the team all offseason, and all eyes are on whether or not Rodgers will show up for training camp later this month.