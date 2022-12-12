Look: Sam Ponder's Comment On The Bucs Is Going Viral

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 02: Samantha Ponder speaks at Inside the Game Q&A presented by IFA on February 2, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have turned in a miserable performance today. They currently trail the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs have been so bad, they might have a new nickname, thanks to the young son of ESPN commentator Samantha Ponder.

Ponder tweeted moments ago that her son innocently mishearing the Bucs' name has actually led to a mild insult against the team.

"My 5-year old thinks Tampa Bay is called the “Butts” and tbh I don’t think I’m gonna correct him today," Ponder said matter-of-factly.

The Bucs' poor play might cost them even beyond this game. The Carolina Panthers are on the verge of upsetting the Seahawks in Seattle to move to 5-8 on the season.

Incredibly, that will move them into a second-place tie with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South, just one game behind the Bucs, who will fall to 6-7 barring a miraculous rally in the final minutes.

Tampa Bay still has upcoming matchups with the Panthers and Falcons, so those teams will have their chances to make up ground on the Butts, er Bucs.