Look: Shirtless Tom Brady Workout Photos Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Even when he's in Italy, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is doing everything in his power to get ready for Week 1 of the NFL season.

On Thursday, photos of Brady working out on a yacht with no shirt on surfaced on social media.

After getting some work in with his boxing gloves, Brady finished up his workout on a stationary bike.

Later on in the day, Brady went for a swim. Photos of him jumping off the yacht are going viral on Twitter.

Brady, 44, is set to enter his third season with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Brady had 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. Tampa Bay ultimately fell short to Los Angeles in the Divisional Round.

We'll see if Brady can take the Buccaneers back to the promised land this upcoming season.