Look: Sunday Night Video Of Antonio Brown Going Viral

If you think about it, it really shouldn’t be surprising that Antonio Brown had to find his own way home after his antics at MetLife Stadium today. But we now know exactly how Brown left East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A recently released video shows that Brown got a ride from New York City driver Danny Chalet. After Chalet introduces him on camera, Brown gives a shoutout to everyone watching.

In a follow-up video, Chalet calls Brown the “Super Gremlin” – a term Brown used in his most recent Twitter post. Brown checked out the camera again, touching his air in the reflection.

Chalet is well-known for being a chauffeur to some of the biggest stars in New York metro-area sports. He’s known for having given rides to the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, Jamal Adams and P.J. Tucker over the last few years.

Antonio Brown has been picked up from MetLife and is in the city with NYC driver Danny Chalet (IG Dannyboyhustlehard) pic.twitter.com/VXhdNNkpYp — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 2, 2022

A photo of Antonio Brown waiting for a lift to show up went viral after his controversial exit from today’s game against the Jets.

At the time, people thought that he might be waiting on an Uber. The idea that Brown might have taken an Uber or Lyft to get home was pretty hilarious to most people.

Brown exited the game in the third quarter after a sideline blowup with a teammate. He tore off his pads and even pulled his shirt off, then danced in an endzone before leaving.

It was a wild scene, and one that might mark the last time we see Antonio Brown on an NFL field.