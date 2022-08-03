Look: The Sports World Is Celebrating Tom Brady Today

Today's a big day for Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback is celebrating his 45th birthday.

When the 2022 NFL regular season opens up, Brady will become the first quarterback to start a game after turning 45. He doesn't look like he's going to be stopping any time soon.

Not surprisingly, Brady is the toast of the NFL world this morning at least. His birthday is the perfect time to look back and take in all of his many accomplishments.

Fittingly, Brady will spend his birthday practicing as he prepares for another run at a Super Bowl in Tampa.

Maybe he'll get some down time later in the day, but for now, it's all business for The GOAT.