Look: Tom Brady Addresses 'Masked Singer' Viral Rumor

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tom Brady returned to Bucs practice today after his excused absence. We don't know exactly where Brady was, but we do know one place he wasn't.

There was a wild rumor floating around last week that Brady was away because he was filming for FOX's "The Masked Singer." While this would have been hilarious if true, it wasn't.

Brady addressed the rumor tonight on Twitter...sort of.

"Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though," he wrote while sharing a tweet from his official underwear line featuring a shirtless man in boxer briefs doing motorcycle stunts.

Brady might be trying to play it off like he's the guy in the video clip, but we all know he's not. No way he's doing anything that risky.

Wherever TB12 was the last week, all that matters is he's back with the Bucs and preparing to make a run at another Super Bowl.