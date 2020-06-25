Look: Tom Brady Appears To Respond To Criticism Of His Workouts

Tom Brady appears to have issued a response to those criticizing the veteran quarterback for conducting workouts with teammates.

Public health experts, including NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer, have recommended players should not be working out with teammates in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of Florida, specifically, has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Despite the recommendations, Brady continues to get in off-season training with teammates. Plenty of fans and analysts has delivered major criticism towards Brady over the past few days.

Brady continues to ignore the criticism. The Tampa Bay quarterback responded to the criticism via an Instagram story on Thursday. Brady posted a quote from President Franklin D. Roosevelt saying, “Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.”

Another quote on Instagram from Tom Brady, again practicing with Bucs teammates in Tampa today after NFLPA medical director recommended players not to practice in groups: pic.twitter.com/2wqVT7hN8c — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 25, 2020

It certainly doesn’t look like Brady is going to stop working out with teammates. The NFL has made its medical stance clear. It’ll be interesting to see which other NFL players ignore the current recommendations.

Brady is entering the final chapter of his storied career. It’s going to be bizarre to see Brady in anything other than a Patriots uniform. But there’s plenty of reason to be excited for this new chapter. The Buccaneers appear poised for a Super Bowl run with Brady behind center and Rob Gronkowksi out at tight end.

For now, Brady looks to develop chemistry with his new teammates by means of off-season training.