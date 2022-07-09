Look: Tom Brady Can Break An "Unfathomable" Playoff Record This Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady already owns a plethora of NFL records. And yet, the latest record that he's in reach of might be the most impressive one yet.

John Breech of CBS Sports pointed out that Brady could break the record for most playoff wins against NFC teams.

At this moment, Brett Favre has the most playoff wins against NFC teams (12). Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers are tied for second with 10 wins each.

Upon first glance, this might not seem that impressive. However, it's important to remember that Brady basically spent two decades in the AFC. The only way he could defeat an NFC team in the playoffs was by making the Super Bowl.

The fact that Brady could break the record for most playoff wins against NFC teams while only spending three years in the conference is truly incredible.

In order for Brady to break this record, he'll need to lead the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl appearance.

Considering Brady played very well last season, it's not far-fetched to say Tampa Bay could return to the big game.