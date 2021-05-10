Look: Tom Brady Changed His Profile Picture

Since joining Twitter just over a year ago, Tom Brady has quickly been getting a hang of the whole “social media” thing. Today he took his social media game to a new level with a brand new profile picture.

On Monday morning, the Buccaneers QB updated his profile picture, using the same photo as before but with one tweak. He added laser eyes to the image.

The change comes following a tweet Brady shared last night of a Bitcoin investor requesting that he turn on the laser eyes feature to show his love for the popular cryptocurrency. “Rumor has it @TomBrady is loading up on Bitcoin,” Jason Yanowitz tweeted on Sunday. “Retweet if you think the GOAT should turn on laser eyes. Let’s make it happen.”

Only a few hundred people retweeted Yanowitz. But when Brady retweeted it himself with the message “Hmmmm should I change it??” over 5,000 more people asked for the change.

Tom Brady hasn’t exactly gone all in with the new look though. His Instagram profile picture is the same one as before.

But Brady is clearly having a ball on Twitter right now.

And why shouldn’t he be? He’s on top of the world right now as the defending Super Bowl champion and a possible Super Bowl favorite for 2021.

It’s good to be Tom Brady right now.