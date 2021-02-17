Look: Tom Brady Hasn’t Forgotten What People Said About Him

You would think that at this point in his career Tom Brady wouldn’t pay any attention to outside criticism. After all, the guy is a legend in his craft.

This isn’t the case though. At age 43 with seven Super Bowl titles under his belt, Brady is still looking for ways to be motivated, and that includes keeping receipts on his doubters.

This afternoon, Brady posted a minute-long clip on Twitter featuring excerpts of television and radio pundits calling him old and washed up last season. For good measure, he added in some unflattering headlines as well.

“I love talk radio,” Brady wrote.

There have been plenty of other indications that Brady is just not like any other quarterback. This video is another one.

Heaven help anyone who doubts him heading into 2021.