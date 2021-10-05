Look: Tom Brady Has 3-Word Message For Bill Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick put the past behind them in the Buccaneers’ 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Brady and Belichick’s strained relationship is well documented. The two apparently amended it during a private, postgame meeting between the two on Sunday night.

It’s unclear what was discussed during the meeting, but it apparently went well. Brady even took to Instagram to thank Belichick for all he’s done for him. No, we’re not kidding.

Brady had a three-word message for Belichick on Tuesday: “Appreciate you coach.”

That’s pretty cool. Well done, Tom.

No. 12 offered a few details on Tuesday regarding his postgame meeting with Belichick on Sunday night. It sounds like both had a few things to get off their chest.

“For 20 years I basically saw him every day, and since I left New England, we’ve just never seen each other face-to-face. It was nice to catch up and exchange just some different thoughts that we had been having,” Brady said on his podcast Tuesday, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network.

Relationship mended.

The reports surrounding Brady and Belichick’s relationship were probably a bit overblown to begin with. They’re competitors and want to win at any cost. Relationships often come second.

The good news for both is that they can now move on. That is, of course, unless the Patriots and Buccaneers were to somehow meet in the Super Bowl either in 2022 or 2023. What a story that would be.