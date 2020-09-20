Look: Tom Brady Has A Special Guest At Today’s Game In Tampa

Tom Brady makes his home debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, and an NFL legend is in attendance to watch the action unfold.

FOX cameras captured Brett Favre in the stands at Raymond James Stadium before this afternoon’s game. The Hall of Fame quarterback is wearing his Tom Brady as Bucco Bruce Bucs t-shirt as well.

Looks like Brett is having himself some pregame snacks too. He and Brady have been close for a while, and it’s pretty cool to see Favre in the socially-distanced crowd today.

Spotted in Tampa Bay 👀 Brett Favre crushing some chips while wearing a Tom Brady @Buccaneers shirt pic.twitter.com/OZfLAR21NV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2020

Now, we’re going to guess Brett didn’t have any pregame conversations with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. Last week, Favre warned Arians to ease off on the public criticism of Brady.

“I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady,” Favre said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Now, maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, ‘Hey, I’m going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we’re going to treat you the same even though technically I’m not, so are you OK with it?’ If they have that truce, great. If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree.’’

Sitting at 0-1 after losing to the New Orleans Saints last weekend, the Bucs are looking to get right this afternoon against the Carolina Panthers.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.