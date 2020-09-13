Look: Tom Brady Has A Special T-Shirt For His Bucs Debut

It’s year 21 of Tom Brady’s NFL career but he’s spending it with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of the Patriots.

Ahead of his debut for the Bucs, Brady is warming up with a special t-shirt. With the team’s old creamsicle color as the base of the shirt, there’s a message printed on the chest.

“TB x TB / Season One,” the shirt reads. “2020 – LFG.”

It’s a powerful message, on par with the attitude that Tom Brady has brought to the Bucs since joining them in free agency. His enthusiasm has seemed to be at an all-time high as he gets ready to take on the NFC South.

But Brady will find that the NFC South is a wildly different animal from the AFC East. Gone are the easy QB matchups offered by the likes of Mark Sanchez, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Chad Pennington.

Instead, he has a gauntlet of Pro Bowl QBs with Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Teddy Bridgewater for six games this year.

But that added challenge may have been one of the main reasons Brady went to Tampa Bay in the first place. If Brady can win the NFC South – or even end their playoff drought – it will be yet another incredible feat on his Hall of Fame resume.

All of that said, he has to get through Brees and the Saints before he can even think about the playoffs.

The Bucs play the Saints at 4:25 p.m. EST. The game will air on FOX.