Look: Tom Brady Has Been Working On His Golf Swing

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady is putting in plenty of work this off-season – both on the football field and out on the golf course.

The legendary quarterback has always been regarded as one of the more competitive players in the NFL. Tom Brady doesn’t get complacent too often. Turns out, that competitive edge translates to the golf course as well.

Brady didn’t have a strong showing at The Match II. It was odd seeing Brady – who’s always been able to have success in his NFL career – struggle and look human for once.

Brady struggled the most with his tee shots. The NFL QB refused to use a driver, settling for a more conservative approach. It looks like he’s put his driving fear behind him. Brady’s new tee shot looks better than ever these days, as evident in the video below.

Looks like @TomBrady has been working on his game since The Match II 👀 pic.twitter.com/68bUnQZp84 — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) July 7, 2020

Could ‘The Match III’ be in the works? It certainly looks like Tom Brady is staying ready for whatever may come.

For now, he’s gearing up for a massive 2020 NFL season. No. 12 will take command of the Tampa Bay offense this year. Given he has just a few years left in the league, Brady is looking to win at least one more Super Bowl before he hangs up his cleats.

With retirement on the horizon, it looks like Brady is spending more and more time out on the golf course.