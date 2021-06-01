Look: Tom Brady Has Major Offseason Update

It appears Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady has taken a major step of his off-season recovery.

Brady posted a video on Tuesday in celebration of the NFL’s 2021 season being 100 days away. In the video, Brady is seen not wearing any knee brace.

Up to this point, the veteran quarterback has donned either a brace or sleeve. Brady underwent knee surgery earlier this off-season. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday his veteran quarterback won’t be a full participant at this week’s minicamp as he continues to recover.

Regardless, it looks like Brady is making solid progress in the recovery department. He wasn’t wearing a knee brace in his latest Instagram video. Take a look.

By all accounts, Tom Brady will be 100 percent this upcoming season. He’ll be on a quest to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

First, he needs to get all the way healthy. Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday he’ll be doing plenty of coaching instead of playing at this week’s minicamp.

“I don’t know how much I’ll let him do … with guys chasing him around,” Arians said, via NFL.com. “We’ll see. We’ll see what the doctors say. He may be doing a lot of coaching.”

As long as Brady is 100 percent, the Buccaneers should be favored to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season. Tampa Bay begins the quest on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.