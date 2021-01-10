Look: Tom Brady Has Message For Bucs Fans After Win

Tom Brady looked strong on Saturday night in leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first playoff win since Super Bowl XXXVII, and he wants any doubters to know about it.

This afternoon, Brady released a video message to Bucs fans which included a not-so-veiled dig at anybody who doubted the 43-year-old quarterback earlier this season.

“It’s the middle of January and we’re still working. We’re still here,” Brady said. “Round Two next. Who do you guys want us to play? I think I know.”

As Brady’s message trailed off, “Still D.R.E.” blared in the background, in case you were wondering how Brady feels about his critics.

No matter who wins this afternoon’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, Brady and the Bucs will have an opportunity for revenge next weekend.

Either they’ll be heading to New Orleans, to take on a division rival that beat them twice this season, or they’ll be hosting the Bears, who stunned the Bucs on Thursday Night Football in Chicago in October.

These are the types of games Brady lives for, and the ones the Bucs envisioned him winning when they signed him last offseason.