Look: Tom Brady Has Perfect Response To LeBron James

LeBron James was a big fan of what he saw from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers crushed the Detroit Lions, 47-7, to clinch a playoff berth on Saturday. Brady had one of the best games of his season, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout win.

LeBron took to Twitter to pay tribute to Brady for his supreme performance on Saturday.

Helluva pitch and catch right there! @TomBrady to @RobGronkowski! SHEESH!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 26, 2020

Yessir my guy @MikeEvans13_ ! 💪🏾TD — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 26, 2020

My GOODNESS that throw to AB was sick!!! 🐐 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 26, 2020

Brady took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to LeBron’s post. He compared his connection with Antonio Brown to Dwyane Wade’s chemistry with LeBron James.

That’s probably a stretch, but hey, the Buccaneers are playing great football right now.

Brady is far from done, though. The Buccaneers quarterback understands that there’s a lot more for his group to accomplish.

“We’re 10-5 and I know that gets us a spot. But I think there’s room for improvement . . . I know at different times we haven’t played the way we’re capable of playing and when we do play that way we’re capable of playing, we’re tough to beat,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Bucs will look to finish the season at 11-5 next weekend. Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on the Atlanta Falcons.