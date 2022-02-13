Look: Tom Brady Has Telling Response To Gisele’s Question

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last week, but some don’t think it’s going to stay that way.

He left the door open with a “Never say never” comment shortly after he called it a career and now he’s wishing that he was playing today.

Gisele Bundchen, Brady’s wife, posted on Instagram and asked who’s working this weekend. Brady then immediately commented, “I wish I was” with a couple of emojis.

After all, Super Bowl 56 will take place on Sunday evening, and had the Buccaneers won two more games, they’d be playing to defend their title. It would’ve also been Brady’s 11th time playing on this stage.

Brady lost the final game of his career to the team that’s representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. That would be the Los Angeles Rams after they went down to Tampa Bay and won, 30-27.

The Rams built up a 24-point lead before it evaporated in the second half. However, they still were able to win on a last-second field goal from Matt Gay.

If the Rams do go on to beat the Bengals, it could motivate Brady to come back for another year.