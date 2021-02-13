Tom Brady beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV just six days ago. The veteran quarterback’s celebration was short lived.

Brady is already preparing for the 2021 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback got back on the gridiron to go through a workout on Saturday.

Part of what makes Brady such a special player is his commitment and dedications to the process. Most 43-year-old football players need at least a few weeks of rest at the start of the off-season, but not Brady.

The 43-year-old is in spectacular shape. He needed just six days of celebration and rest before getting back to work. Take a look below.

The scary thing about Tom Brady is the fact he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The veteran quarterback didn’t miss a single game during the regular season, throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns compared to 12 picks. Brady then led the Bucs to three straight road playoff game wins before taking down Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV. Will the football icon ever slow down?

Given how well Brady played during the 2020-21 season, it’s realistic to contemplate him playing into his late 40s. As long as he avoids injuries, Brady should stick around for at least a few more years.

The Tampa Bay quarterback is on a mission to create a dynasty in Tampa. Brady got back to work on Saturday, just six days after winning Super Bowl LV.